Drag Queen Recovering After Hit-and-Run Thought to Be Intentional: WATCH

Sasha Markgraf, a popular Los Angeles drag performer is recovering after being struck in an apparently intentional hit-and-run accident last week in West Hollywood after he left the Flaming Saddles bar on Santa Monica Boulevard.

The incident was captured on a disturbing surveillance video which shows Markgraf being struck.

Said Markgraf to CBS Los Angeles: “The driver swerved and the next thing I knew I saw headlights. I saw headlights and the next thing I knew I was hitting a tree that was next to me. And waking up 10 minutes later. … It’s sad to say but I think he was coming straight for us. He didn’t have to go right. He didn’t have to veer to the right. He could have kept going straight and he veered to the right.”

Police are still searching the driver of the silver Honda civic that struck Markgraf. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help with medical expenses.

Wrote the campaign: “Sasha’s shoulder was crushed under the car. The car immediately sped away. Sasha has now had two surgeries on his right shoulder…his dominant hand. He now has 15 pins and a plate in his arm, which, at this point is largely unusable. The nerve and tendon damage was so severe, that he cannot lift his right hand at all. In addition, he has a concussion, and his right knee is completely filled with fluid and is very painful. He has to wear a brace that immobilizes it when he walks (which he’s super thankful he can still do)! … If you are so inclined, please donate anything you can to help him at this very challenging time in his life. Whatever we can do to help him recover from this senseless tragedy would be greatly appreciated.”