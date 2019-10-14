Jake Gyllenhaal Announces He’s Marrying Tom Holland

Spider-Man: Far From Home star Jake Gyllenhaal joked that he and co-star Tom Holland are getting married following a panel for legions of fans. Wrote Gyllenhaal in a photo posted to Instagram: “Forget the Biebers… We’re getting married ❤️💍”

Gyllenhaal and Holland were appearing at ACE Comic Con in Chicago over the weekend.

Gyllenhaal has spoken warmly about his friendship with Holland in past interviews and the two obviously have a lot of fun together: “Disastrous times, he’s got a bland personality, he’s basically just very boring. … It was genuinely lovely. He puts everything into making Spider-Man great. He knows how much pressure there is on him and he knows how much people care about that character, and he puts everything physically, emotionally, mentally into it. I think it wasn’t until literally a day ago when he saw the movie finally that he said he could relax. He offered me a lot of advice that I needed, and he just constantly was like ‘Yes, that’s exactly how everyone feels when they first start off in this space.’ And we just became friends that way. I think he admires me, I admire him, both for very different reasons. And as much as actors in press junkets after the fact like to talk about how wonderful the other one was to work with, and who knows if it’s true or not half the time. I really like him a lot as a human being and I enjoy being with him outside of all this stuff so that all went into the movie as well.”

Enjoy this blooper video of the happy couple together.