Mother Whose Son Died of Silicone Injections to His Genitals Sues His ‘Master’ and Posse for Wrongful Death

Jack Chapman (above left), aka pup Tank, died in October 2018 from “silicone embolism syndrome” according to his death certificate. Chapman and the polyamorous muscle bear posse with whom he had been associating fetishized injecting silicone into the penis and scrotum, which enlarges the organ to grotesque proportions.

The circumstances surrounding Chapman’s death have turned the spotlight on Dylan Hafertepen (above, top row left, flexing), Tank’s “master,” who was the injection ringleader in charge of the posse, and the psychological abuse Tank allegedly endured along with the last-minute revision of a will.

Tank’s mother, Linda, and brother, Ben, were not informed of Tank’s illness, hospitalization, or death until a week after he had passed. Dylan cremated Tank, exerting legal authority over the remains. They’re now suing.

The Daily Beast reports: “Linda Chapman, mother of Tank Hafertepen, and her son Ben filed a lawsuit in King County, Washington, in September against Dylan Hafertepen, Daniel Balderas Hafertepen, Charles Osborn, Matthew Scott, and Philip Myers last month, alleging wrongful death, negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and civil conspiracy. The Chapmans are seeking punitive damages and plan to contest provisions of Tank’s will.”

The Beast adds: “In periods where the two had broken up, the complaint alleges, Tank himself had told friends that Dylan abused him both psychologically and physically, including subjecting him to ‘physical imprisonment.’ Dylan sued Tank at one point for thousands of dollars, claiming his former partner owed him backdated rent and had not paid for silicone Dylan purchased, the complaint alleges. The legal action was yet another display of dominance and ownership, according to the complaint. Despite the talk of abuse and legal threats, Tank and Dylan would eventually get back together.”

They’re also suing over the will, which Dylan forced Tank to draw up, leaving everything, including a $200,000 inheritance from Tank’s father, to Dylan.

The Australian News program The Project last year took a deep dive into this story. It’s intense:

The Stranger‘s Daniel Villarreal took an even deeper dive into the story last year, and once you’ve finished watching the above video, and you’re ready to learn more, you can check it out here.

Wrote Villarreal: “The Seattle Police Department, when asked on October 30 if they are investigating Hafertepen, said: ‘The Seattle Police Department and King County Medical Examiner’s Office have reviewed the medical file related to this death, as well as concerns from the community. There is no criminal investigation at this time.’ Despite that, Hafertepen remains a much-discussed figure among a subset of the gay fetish community. Chapman’s death all but guarantees that his renown will turn to infamy.”