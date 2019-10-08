Ellen DeGeneres Defends Friendship with George W. Bush: WATCH

Ellen DeGeneres defended her friendship with former president George W. Bush in a segment on her show. DeGeneres and Bush sat next to one another at a Packers-Cowboys game over the weekend after they were invited by the owner’s daughter Charlotte Jones.

DeGeneres. who was criticized on social media for chumming it up with Dubya, said that she had no problem sitting next to the Republican former president, and they’re friends.

Said DeGeneres: “When we were invited, I was aware that we were going to be surrounded by many other people from different views and beliefs. … During the game they showed a shot of George and me laughing together and people were upset. They thought, ‘Why is a gay Hollywood liberal sitting next to a conservative Republican president?”

“Here’s the thing. I’m friends with George Bush,” she added. “In fact, I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have. We’re all different and I think we’ve forgotten that that’s okay that we’re all different. … Just because I don’t agree with someone on everything doesn’t mean that I’m not going to be friends with them. When I say, ‘Be kind to one another,’ I don’t only mean only the people who think the same way that you do. I mean be kind to everyone. Doesn’t matter.”