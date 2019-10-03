Ed Buck Indicted by Federal Grand Jury in Two Drug Overdose Deaths, Faces Decades in Prison

Democratic donor and serial predator Ed Buck was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday for distributing meth to two men resulting in their deaths.

Buck was arrested in mid-September and charged with running a drug den at his West Hollywood apartment and preying on vulnerable addicted and homeless black gay men by providing them with meth before sexually assaulting them.

FOX 11 reports: “The indictment alleges that Buck provided meth to Gemmel Moore, who overdosed and died in July 2017, and Timothy Dean, who also overdosed and died in January 2019. Each of the charges related to the distribution of drugs resulting in death carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison and a maximum penalty of life without parole, officials said. Buck also faces three counts of distributing meth to men in May 2018, December 2018, and September 2019. Each of the three counts carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison, according to officials.”

The Department of Justice put out a news release:

” The indictment alleges that Buck ‘engaged in a pattern of soliciting men to consume drugs that Buck provided and perform sexual acts at Buck’s apartment,’ which is a practice described as ‘party and play.’ Buck allegedly solicited victims on social media platforms, including a gay dating website, and used a recruiter to scout and proposition men. Once the men were at his apartment, Buck allegedly prepared syringes containing methamphetamine, sometimes personally injecting the victims with or without their consent, according to the indictment. Buck also allegedly injected victims with more narcotics than they expected and sometimes injected victims while they were unconscious. ‘Buck exerted power over his victims, often targeting vulnerable individuals who were destitute, homeless, and/or struggled with drug addiction, in order to exploit the relative wealth and power imbalance between them,’ the indictment alleges.”