Triglobal Strategic Ventures, Rudy Giuliani, Helen Mirren, Joaquin Phoenix, Mauritius, Rachel Maddow, Laverne Cox: HOT LINKS

TRIGLOBAL STRATEGIC VENTURES. Firm’s website vanishes amid Rudy Giuliani scrutiny: “The website of the consulting firm that forged business contacts for Rudy Giuliani in Ukraine and Russia for more than a decade vanished suddenly after his communications were subpoenaed.”

GIULIANI. I’ll sue Congress: “Speaking with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Tuesday night, Giuliani proposed bringing a lawsuit against House Democrats for investigating the president in the wake of revelations involving Trump’s interactions with Ukraine.”

JOAQUIN PHOENIX. He’d like you to sympathize with his provocative Joker.

$125 MILLION. Trump and RNC raise massive war chest in third quarter: ‘The haul underscores the strength of a Trump fundraising apparatus, which has capitalized on the grievances of his supporters to bring in an avalanche of cash. The reelection effort, for example, has developed a merchandising operation that churns out items like plastic straws and T-shirts poking fun at Trump antagonist Adam Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.’

RACHEL MADDOW. There’s a second Trump whistleblower.

A STAR WAS BORN. The hidden legacy of Judy Garland’s recording career. “It’s been over fifty years since Judy Garland slipped back over the rainbow. We owe her our thanks. The New York Times owes her a retraction and a long-overdue apology.”

GEORGIA. Gay-Straight Alliance pisses off bigots in Fannin County community. “This is no hate. Whether you’re gay, straight or bi, we shouldn’t have sexual orientation clubs at our school,” Fannin County parent Stephanie Ensley said.

LOU SULLIVAN. Memoirs of a queer revolutionary… “Think of us going into a bar with all men in it, and how that would feel. Then think of us going down the street into a bar with all women in it. How would that be different in there? That’s how I feel different.”

MAURITIUS. Gay men seek to overturn law barring gay sex: “Homosexuality is taboo in Mauritius, a tiny island of 1.3 million people off Africa’s south-east coast, and persecution of sexual minorities is common. Under Mauritius’ criminal code, sodomy is punishable by up to five years in jail.”

DM LAVERNE COX. She’s single and ready to mingle. “Don’t be scared. Just be respectful. Los Angeles area preferred.”

BEAR BREW. Beijing’s gay-friendly coffee shop: ‘A name as innocuous as “Bear Brew” fits the bill perfectly. Those in the know can read between the lines and recognize that this cafe is gay-friendly. For others, there is no additional meaning; the cafe might as well have been named “Teddy Bear Brew.” While the name choice is subtle, it is still significant. In a metropolis as large as Beijing, there are few establishments that make it known that they are gay-friendly.’

MELBOURNE. Gay events group denies it’s ageist: ‘The group—which was established two months ago to provide relationship and friendship opportunities for same-sex attracted people—is currently promoting several age-exclusive events in the coming weeks, in addition to all-ages event. Among them is a gay men’s dinner party with an age stipulation of 25 to 45, a lesbian beer and cider tour of the Yarra Valley for 25 to 49-year-old women, and a gay men’s trivia night with an upper age limit of 39.’

NICK JONAS. The cigar aficionado almost went into a coma before being diagnosed with diabetes.

DRAG QUEEN NAMES. RuPaul has anointed Helen Mirren and Jack Whitehall.

HUMP DAY HOTTIE. McKenzie.