Wohl and Burkman at a press conference attempting to smear Pete Buttigieg when the trash collectors showed up.

Far right conspiracy theorist operatives Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, who have failed in attempts to smear Pete Buttigieg, Robert Mueller, and Kamala Harris, among others, are holding a press conference this afternoon to try their luck with Elizabeth Warren.

They’re claiming Warren had a long-term sexual relationship with a 24-year-old Marine that will “shock the conscious (sic) of the nation.” Wohl alleges that Warren “solicited” the Marine “from a prominent website utilized by sex workers.”

I hope @ewarren prints this out and does massive leaflet drops over her events. pic.twitter.com/vV5OnLV1Fw October 2, 2019

Congrats to Elizabeth Warren on rising so quickly in the polls she forced Jacob Wohl to write erotica about her. pic.twitter.com/w73YkrEbu2 — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) October 3, 2019

Look, I get that this is BS and the "decorated, former U.S. Marine" will mysteriously cancel on the event, but Elizabeth Warren being a voracious cougar who hooks up with 24-year-old bodybuilders would make me want to vote for her pic.twitter.com/P6lOdAFxwt October 3, 2019

I'm familiar with Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman's tactics. I'm also familiar with the sexist double standards used against powerful woman running for office. But I have to say, I never saw this one coming.



On a serious note, I don't think a Marine could handle Elizabeth Warren. pic.twitter.com/H8LDucD2ON — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) October 3, 2019