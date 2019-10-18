Gay Trump Supporter Wants Everyone in the LGBT Community to Know That the President is For Us’ — WATCH

Gay Trump supporter Pete Gomez, who has swallowed the cultist kool-aid, was interviewed by the Fort Worth Star Telegram about his support for the president, who held a rally in Dallas last night.

Said Gomez: “I definitely have a different mentality of using your brain and not your heart because your heart will deceive you. And I just want everyone to know in the LGBT community that Trump is for us. The 2nd Amendment is for us. We need to stand with this president because he’s the only one who is helping us restore this nation back to everything we’ve ever had which is so amazing. We literally are going to make America more greater than it’s ever been and keep it that way.”

Perhaps Gomez should read this timeline of Trump’s hateful actions against the LGBTQ community.