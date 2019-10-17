Mick Mulvaney, Ronan Farrow, Ferndale, Andrew Rannells, Mayflower, Gordon Sondland, Helen Mirren: HOT LINKS

‘CATCH AND KILL’ NUGGET. Ronan Farrow is engaged to Jon Lovett.

GORDON SONDLAND. EU ambassador to tell Congress Trump ordered him to work with personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani to push Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden: ‘While he denied in a September text message already obtained by Congress that there were “quid pro quo’s of any kind,” Sondland will tell committee staff and lawmakers Thursday that Ukraine announcing “anti-corruption” investigations “was one of the pre-conditions for securing a White House meeting with President [Volodymyr] Zelenskiy,” the country’s new president eager for U.S. support.’

BUTTIGIEG. Debate performance applauded by conservatives…

KANSAS CITY. Fourth transgender woman of color killed in KC this year… ‘The victim in the most recent case has been identified as 30-year-old Brianna “BB” Hill of Kansas City. Hill was shot about 11:30 a.m. Monday near 43rd Street and Hardesty Avenue in eastern Kansas City and died by the time officers arrived.’

EMOLUMENTS. Mick Mulvaney announces next G7 will be held at Trump hotel.

Mulvaney goes on to provide an infomercial for Trump's Doral resort. #corruption pic.twitter.com/bShnWi8mkf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 17, 2019

OMG — Mulvaney dismisses concerns that Trump is turning the G20 into a branding opportunity: "Donald Trump's brand is probably strong enough as it is. Doesn't need any more help on that. It is most recognizable name in the English language and probably around the world." pic.twitter.com/r9NuKYhlFX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 17, 2019

CALIFORNIA. Earthquake early warning alert system launched: “The California Earthquake Early Warning System will marry a new smartphone application with traditional alert and warning delivery methods such as Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA). The system uses ground motion sensors from across the state to detect earthquakes before humans can feel them and will notify Californians so that they can “Drop, cover and hold on” in advance of an earthquake.”

CARBS ARE THE ENEMY. Tim Tebow enthuses about his keto diet, serves up food with Rachael Ray.

MICHIGAN. Ferndale bans gay conversion therapy: “The ban comes about four months after Huntington Woods became the first city in Michigan to prohibit conversion therapy. In September, East Lansing banned the practice. Ferndale’s actions go further by making the practice a misdemeanor punishable by up to 93 days in jail. Huntington Woods made it a civil fraction.”

MICHAEL MARTIN. Gay former soccer goalie runs for Board of Education in West Virginia: “The former Wilson College and Musselman High School goalkeeper — whose 2014 coming out story was that year’s most-read piece on Outsports — has announced that he is running for a seat on the Berkeley County, West Virginia Board of Education. Berkeley County encompasses Musselman H.S. in the Eastern Panhandle region of the state.”

MILO YIANNOPOULOS. The white supremacist alt-right troll’s website has been sold: ‘A grammatically incorrect message on the site Sunday states that “Dangerous.com has been sold and is no longer associated with it’s previous owner.”’

HELEN MIRREN. It’s much better to age disgracefully.

ONE BIG HAPPY. Tuc Watkins and Andrew Rannells take the kids for a beach day:

IRELAND. Presbyterian Church elder forced from role over same-sex marriage fears ‘witch hunt’ by the church: ‘Defending its actions, the Presbyterian Church in Ireland said ordained leaders should “in their own lifestyle reflect the clear and consistent position of the church with regards to marriage”.’

ANNIVERSARY VOYAGE OF THE DAY. Autonomous Mayflower ship to cross Atlantic on 400th anniversary. “The autonomous Mayflower will be decked out with solar panels, as well as diesel and wind turbines to provide it with its propulsion power, as it attempts the 3,220-mile journey from Plymouth in England, to Plymouth in Massachusetts in the U.S.”

BLOOPER REEL OF THE DAY. Michael Henry’s sketches.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Luis Miguel.