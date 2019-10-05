NHL Star Shows Off His Problematic Hockey Butt (Which is Not a Problem for Anyone Else): WATCH

Detroit Red Wings Center and hockey butt victim Dylan Larkin just won the fashion face-off with this ad for State & Liberty pants that is setting the internet on fire.

With the NHL season starting up tomorrow, we wanted to bring in a specialist to help shed light on a topic a lot of people are not comfortable talking about – The Hockey Butt. pic.twitter.com/egGPXduu8N — State & Liberty (@StateAndLiberty) October 2, 2019

And well, people are shook:

Please give your marketing team a raise. This is the kind of content I thoroughly approve of. — Daniel Explains it all (@daniluvsuall) October 2, 2019

I love a good hockey butt. Or butt in general! pic.twitter.com/80smA0AQD1 — Slayer Redfield ✏️🎃 (@redfieldslayer) October 4, 2019