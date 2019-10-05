Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

NHL Star Shows Off His Problematic Hockey Butt (Which is Not a Problem for Anyone Else): WATCH

by Leave a Comment

Detroit Red Wings Center and hockey butt victim Dylan Larkin just won the fashion face-off with this ad for State & Liberty pants that is setting the internet on fire.

And well, people are shook:

Recent Posts