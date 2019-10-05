Michael Stipe Releases First Solo Track ‘Your Capricious’ Soul’ with Video by Sam Taylor-Johnson: WATCH

R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe has released his first solo record, “Your Capricious Soul”, with a video by artist and filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson.

The track, released exclusively via Stipe’s website, was timed to coincide with October 7th’s “International Rebellion” climate justice protests. For the next year, Stipe will redirect his earnings from sales and licensing to aid Extinction Rebellion’s non-violent protest of government inaction to the climate crisis.

Said Stipe: “I took a long break from music, and I wanted to jump back in. I love ‘Your Capricious Soul’ – it’s my first solo work. I want to add my voice to this exciting shift in consciousness. Extinction Rebellion gave me the incentive to push the release and not wait. Our relationship to the environment has been a lifelong concern and I now feel hopeful—optimistic, even. I believe we can bring the kind of change needed to improve our beautiful planet Earth, our standing and our place on it.”