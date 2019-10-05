Chace Crawford ‘Got a Lot of Weird DMs’ as a Result of His Super-Revealing Superhero Photo from ‘The Boys’

Chace Crawford spoke to EW about the revealing photo of his superhero The Deep from Amazon Prime superhero revenge spoof series The Boys which left little to the imagination.

Said Crawford about the bulge: “There is a story behind that but I’m sworn to secrecy by [Boys showrunner] Eric Kripke. I’m sworn to secrecy. I wish I could give you a good answer but we’ll never know. It will forever remain a mystery. We will never know! Oh my god!”

Added Crawford of the photo, which was created as part of a calendar: “I thought it was so funny, but I don’t think anyone got a bigger kick out of it than Eric Kripke. He thought it was the funniest thing in the world. Oh god. It was probably a little bit overcovered but I was like, ‘Whatever The Deep can do for you guys to get some press, you know I’m ready to support the show!’ That was one I had to explain to a few people. I got a lot of weird DMs in my inbox. A lot of love, a lot of love!”