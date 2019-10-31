House Passes Trump Impeachment Process Resolution 232-196

The U.S. House of Representatives voted 232-196 to approve a resolution endorsing rules surrounding the Trump impeachment inquiry.

Republicans voted unanimously against the resolution, which the NYT reports “outlines the rights and procedures that will guide the process from here on out, including the public presentation of evidence and how Mr. Trump and his legal team will be able to eventually mount a defense.”

"Every member should support allowing the American people to hear the facts for themselves. This is really what this vote is about. It is about the truth.



What is at stake? What is at stake in all of this is nothing less than our democracy." –@SpeakerPelosi #ImpeachmentVote pic.twitter.com/BY9ethJIFv October 31, 2019

NPR adds: “The resolution authorizes the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee to conduct open hearings, and allows the president and his attorneys to cross-examine witnesses. The resolution also directs the House committees leading the inquiry to report their findings to the House Judiciary Committee, which will decide whether to recommend moving forward with articles of impeachment.”

Said Nancy Pelosi to reporters: “I’m going to answer it one time. These rules are fairer than anything that have gone before in terms of an impeachment proceeding.”