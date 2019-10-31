Devin Nunes Compares Democrats to a ‘Cult’ Working to ‘Manufacture a Crime’ Because ‘They Don’t Like the Way [Trump] Talks to Foreign Leaders’ — WATCH

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) gave a bonkers speech on the House floor ahead of the vote to launch formal impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump over the president’s phone call in which he held U.S. aid for ransom to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rival Joe Biden.

Nunes said Democrats were trying to “manufacture a crime” because “they don’t like the way he talks to foreign leaders.”

Despite transcripts and admissions from Trump himself, Nunes claimed Democrats have “no evidence” to support impeachment.

“What we’re seeing among Democrats on the Intelligence Committee down in the SCIF right now is like a cult. These are a group of people loyally following their leader as he bounces from one outlandish conspiracy theory to another. And the media are the cult followers.”