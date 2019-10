Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness sat down with Jimmy Kimmel to talk about his new memoir, and his HIV “undetectable” status, deciding to reveal it publicly, stigma, and the hurdles he had to get over both financially and psychologically after discovering he was HIV positive.

Van Ness also talked about speaking to Nancy Pelosi about the Equality Act, getting a call from Elizabeth Warren after announcing his support for her, and keeping a beard clean and shiny.