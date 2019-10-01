Kamala Harris Calls on Twitter to Suspend Trump’s Account: WATCH

Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris called on Twitter to suspend Donald Trump’s account on an appearance on AC 360 with Anderson Cooper Monday night.

Harris noted the threats made against the whistleblower and others: “His Twitter account should be suspended. There’s plenty of…evidence to suggest that he is irresponsible with his words in a way that could result in harm…so the privilege of using those words in that way should probably be taken from him.”

Asked if that plays into the hands of his base who will accuse them of trying to silence him, Harris replied, “When the president of the United States speaks, her words are very powerful and should be used in a way that is not about belittling much less harming anyone. And this president has never fully appreciated that responsibility.”