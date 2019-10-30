Karamo Brown Says He Planted Seeds in Sean Spicer’s Hurtful Heart: ‘I Think He’s Exceptional’

Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown spoke out again about his relationship with Sean Spicer after his elimination from Dancing with the Stars on Monday and according to Brown, his friendship with the former Trump Press Secretary has blossomed.

Brown deleted his Twitter account in August after joining the show in response to backlash he received for remarks that he was “excited to sit down w/ [Dancing with the Stars co-star and former Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer] and engage in a respectful conversation.”

Before deleting his Twitter, Brown had tried to clarify his remarks, but that didn’t go tell well either: “A trained social worker and my first instinct is always to sit down and have a conversation. But I understand how my comments could lead people to believe that I don’t understand the gravity of the situation. The personal is political… I’m reminded of it daily as a gay man of color. I know that representation matters–that it can affect change. I see you & I hear you. I’m bringing my personal message of love, equity & inclusion to the dance floor. I want it to eclipse & triumph over divisiveness & hatred.”

Now Brown says he has succeeded at something. He told People: “Through this process, Sean’s trailer has been next to mine and I have literally every day been planting seeds in his heart. ‘When you made this comment, it hurt me as a man. When you made this comment, it hurt me as a person of color. When you made this comment, it hurt me as a gay man.’ And literally, I could see each week those seeds … blossoming and that’s why he got emotional [when I was sent home].”

“Sean is literally someone who I would’ve never thought I could be friends with, and I’m going to walk away from here calling him a friend,” Brown added. “I’m going to continue the conversation that we’ve had outside of this. And I don’t think Sean’s going to make it to the end [of the competition], but I’m proud of him. I really am proud of him, because he’s had fun every week and I think he’s exceptional.”

Said Spicer of Brown: “It just speaks to what a great person he is, that he’s trying to bridge divides.”