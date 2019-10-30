Pixar Lamp, Tan Mom, David Beckham, Jeffrey Epstein, George Michael, Argentina, Tin Room, Jack Dorsey: HOT LINKS

TWITTER. We’re stopping all political advertising. “We’ve made the decision to stop all political advertising on Twitter globally. We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought. Why? A few reasons…🧵”

A political message earns reach when people decide to follow an account or retweet. Paying for reach removes that decision, forcing highly optimized and targeted political messages on people. We believe this decision should not be compromised by money. — jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) October 30, 2019

Internet political ads present entirely new challenges to civic discourse: machine learning-based optimization of messaging and micro-targeting, unchecked misleading information, and deep fakes. All at increasing velocity, sophistication, and overwhelming scale. October 30, 2019

For instance, it‘s not credible for us to say: “We’re working hard to stop people from gaming our systems to spread misleading info, buuut if someone pays us to target and force people to see their political ad…well…they can say whatever they want! 😉” — jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) October 30, 2019

We’re well aware we‘re a small part of a much larger political advertising ecosystem. Some might argue our actions today could favor incumbents. But we have witnessed many social movements reach massive scale without any political advertising. I trust this will only grow. October 30, 2019

We’ll share the final policy by 11/15, including a few exceptions (ads in support of voter registration will still be allowed, for instance). We’ll start enforcing our new policy on 11/22 to provide current advertisers a notice period before this change goes into effect. — jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) October 30, 2019

VINDMAN. Impeachment inquiry witness said he tried to correct the transcript of the Ukraine call: “The omissions, Colonel Vindman said, included Mr. Trump’s assertion that there were recordings of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. discussing Ukraine corruption, and an explicit mention by Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, of Burisma Holdings, the energy company whose board employed Mr. Biden’s son Hunter.”

LET ME TELL YOU SOMETHING… Whoopi Goldberg checks Meghan McCain on The View.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN. Second coroner says Epstein’s death could have been murder.

2020. Pete Buttigieg files for New Hampshire primary. “Buttigieg told reporters he saw a path to victory in New Hampshire, though a poll released Tuesday showed that he was the first choice of just 10% of likely primary voters —behind Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and former Vice President Joe Biden. Buttigieg said he thinks many voters are still undecided about their choices and could still vote for him.”

LAST CHRISTMAS. Emma Thompson says George Michael gave her his blessing to do the film based on his music.

RISING SEAS. New study presents far more dire outlook than scientists thought: “The projected flooding from that sea-level rise threatens hundreds of millions of people and vast amounts of infrastructure along coastlines across the planet. Scientists have attempted to estimate the number of people at risk, but according to a new study, all those numbers have been far too low.”

ESTANISLAO FERNANDEZ. The son of Argentina’s president is gay and a drag queen.

GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY. Methodist pastor faces punishment for officiating gay marriage ceremony. “A community of Methodists surrounded Drew Ensz in prayer and song Tuesday as he prepared to enter a meeting with Bishop Sharma D. Lewis at the Virginia United Methodist Center outside Richmond.”

CELEBRITY AUTOGRAPH OF THE DAY. Charli XCX signed a fan’s douche.

TIN ROOM. Dallas-based gay nightclub to open location in San Diego’s Hillcrest neighborhood: “Dallas-based The Tin Room bar and restaurant has become somewhat of an underground cult sensation in the Oak Lawn area of Dallas. The Texas club is literally made with tin walls and stacked with around 60 “buns, abs, and bad boys” who entertain guests throughout the night.”

HALLOWEEN COSTUME OF THE DAY. The Pixar lamp.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Tan Mom and Adam Barta “Money Maka'”

CANDID CONVO OF THE DAY. Lady Gaga and David Beckham.

HUMP DAY HOTTIE. Andre Liberato.