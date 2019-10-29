Gay Students Thrown Out of Frat Party, Threatened: ‘You Don’t Belong Here Faggot. I’m Going to Beat the Life Out of You’ — WATCH

The University of Memphis is investigating after two students said they were kicked out of an off-campus party and threatened with violence because they are gay.

Benjamin Buckley and Luke Chapman told WMC5 Action News they were attending the party when they were thrown out by a group of male students, one of whom told Buckley, “you don’t belong here faggot.”

Added Buckley: “He was screaming at us and called us faggot and all these things. And he looked at me and said, ‘I’m going to beat the f**k out of you. I’m going to beat the life out of you.”

Chapman, who is British, was told, “go back to Great Britain, faggot.”

Chapman wrote a Facebook post that was brought to the attention of school administrators who are investigating the incident.

U of M President Dr. David Rudd released a statement: “An off-campus incident involving possible bigotry has been brought to my attention and has been referred for investigation. The Office of the Dean of Students is in the process of reaching out to students and others potentially involved. I think those that were responsible need to be held accountable.”