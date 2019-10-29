ER Nurse Suspended After Anti-LGBTQ Facebook Rant: ‘These F**king C**k Sucking Homos Think They Deserve Everything’

Photo by JC Gellidon on Unsplash / Illustration

An emergency room nurse who works for Cincinatti’s TriHealth has been suspended after a transphobic, homophobic Facebook rant was brought to her employer’s attention by gay City Councilman Chris Seelbach.

Cindy Carter, the nurse, made the remarks on Facebook in response to Procter & Gamble’s decision to remove the female “Venus” symbol from the packaging on its ‘Always’ menstrual products.

Wrote Carter: “F**k ‘Always.’ This country has gone to complete sh*t. Women have periods, men don’t. Why do certain applications ask for LEGAL SEX … you’re either male or female. There’s no f**king in between. Jesus people – get your heads on straight. Grab a mirror – it’s easy. You either have a dick or you don’t.”

ICYMI: Procter & Gamble to Remove Female Symbol from ‘Always’ Menstrual Products to Be Inclusive of Transgender and Nonbinary Users

Carter continued. “I swear, these f**king c*ck sucking h*mos think that they deserve everything. And the confused woman are just as bad. Men need to be men. Women need to be women. Stop the stupid ass ‘man buns’ and man you buns up to do some hard labor.”

Seelbach posted a screenshot of the full exchange (below), writing, “Cindy Carter is a nurse at TriHealth. As an LGBTQ+ person, I don’t feel comfortable using TriHealth’s services until I know a person who thinks I’m a ‘fucking cock sucking homo’ would ever treat me. Until TriHealth terminates the employment of Cindy Carter, I will not be using their services. #BoycottTriHealth”

Seelbach later added, “No one who thinks I am a “f**king c*ck sucking h*mo” and that transgender people don’t exist should be treating patients.”

WCPO reports: “The nurse at the center of the controversy was suspended for her own safety and that of others, according to an official TriHealth statement. She did not respond to requests for comment. An investigation is ongoing. In an internal memo, TriHealth wrote that every patient is entitled to reliable and compassionate care.”

Seelbach posted a video following the nurse’s suspension, updating constitutents and followers on the situation and saying he was pleased with TriHealth’s actions.