Nate Silver Blasted After Scolding ‘Libs’ for Not Allowing Trump to Have ‘One Good Day’

Election statistician and prognosticator Nate Silver trended on Twitter Monday after complaining that “Libs” should let Donald Trump have at least “one good day.”

It really amazing how many Libs can't even permit Trump to have *one good day* (nobody will remember this stuff by Tuesday) after US forces kill perhaps the world's most wanted terrorist. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) October 27, 2019

Tweeted Silver: “It really amazing how many Libs can’t even permit Trump to have *one good day* (nobody will remember this stuff by Tuesday) after US forces kill perhaps the world’s most wanted terrorist.”

Silver’s words weren’t welcomed:

I thought I'd wake up to a great day. Instead, I see @JoeNBC defending the white supremacist president, @facebook letting Ben Shapiro do what I was kicked off for doing, and Nate Silver lecturing us that we should let Trump have one good day.



Common theme: Privileged white men. October 28, 2019

Nate Silver's trajectory from Stats Wunderkind to sneering memelord perfectly captures the libidinal dynamics of technocratic malice in the era of neoliberal decline don't @ me — Patrick Blanchfield (@PatBlanchfield) October 28, 2019

Yep, the “Libs” aren’t being fair to the guy who’s holding kids in cages, keeps conspiring with foreign nations against the U.S., is running sham criminal prosecutions of his enemies, and has sexually assaulted dozens of women. My statistical model says Nate Silver is unfollowed. https://t.co/IBfbO8To3b — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) October 28, 2019

Another great side effect of the chant. It triggered idiots like Nate Silver and expose their bias not by opposing the chant itself but by their use of trigger words like "libs". Nobody cool uses that term to refer to liberals and worse yet it wasn't just liberals booing. https://t.co/jrOntNMzvE — Jon Royce (@zakkscoffee) October 28, 2019

nate silver is a walking pancreatic tumor. pic.twitter.com/Q2b6HMlH2f — Badass Wolf Tiger Leather Bracelet (@larsloving) October 28, 2019

Nate Silver begging for him to get “one good day” is like asking me to have sympathy for a guy who broke in my house and pissed on my floor. https://t.co/8w2kl9wOOL — Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) October 28, 2019

Good to know who Nate Silver really is. https://t.co/Bdx4K577EI — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 28, 2019