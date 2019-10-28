Nate Silver Blasted After Scolding ‘Libs’ for Not Allowing Trump to Have ‘One Good Day’

Election statistician and prognosticator Nate Silver trended on Twitter Monday after complaining that “Libs” should let Donald Trump have at least “one good day.”
It really amazing how many Libs can't even permit Trump to have *one good day* (nobody will remember this stuff by Tuesday) after US forces kill perhaps the world's most wanted terrorist.— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) October 27, 2019
Silver’s words weren’t welcomed:
I thought I'd wake up to a great day. Instead, I see @JoeNBC defending the white supremacist president, @facebook letting Ben Shapiro do what I was kicked off for doing, and Nate Silver lecturing us that we should let Trump have one good day.
Common theme: Privileged white men.— Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) October 28, 2019