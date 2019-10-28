Towleroad Gay News

Nate Silver Blasted After Scolding ‘Libs’ for Not Allowing Trump to Have ‘One Good Day’

Nate Silver

Election statistician and prognosticator Nate Silver trended on Twitter Monday after complaining that “Libs” should let Donald Trump have at least “one good day.”

Tweeted Silver: “It really amazing how many Libs can’t even permit Trump to have *one good day* (nobody will remember this stuff by Tuesday) after US forces kill perhaps the world’s most wanted terrorist.”

Silver’s words weren’t welcomed:

