Woman Killed by Explosion That Was Part of Gender Reveal Announcement

An Iowa woman is dead after being hit by a piece of flying debris caused by an explosion that was part of a gender reveal announcement.

WHO reports: “The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says 56-year-old Pamela Kreimeyer died instantly after being hit by a metal piece of debris from an explosion on Saturday. Officials say the Kreimeyer family were experimenting with explosives Friday and Saturday, as a way to make a gender reveal video to share with friends and family on social media. … Kreimeyer was standing about 45 feet from the device, with other family members, and she was struck in the head and died instantly. The piece of metal that hit her then continued another 144 yards.”

Sheriff Jason Sandholdt released a statement: “This family got together for what they thought was going to be a happy event with no intent for anyone to get hurt. What ended up happening was that Pamela Kreimeyer, a wife, mother and grandmother was killed by a piece of metal where a metal stand, gunpowder and colored powder were involved. This is a reminder that anytime someone mixes these things there is a high potential for serious injury or death; please do not take these unnecessary risks. My condolences go out to the family.”