Following Reports of Another, More Directly-Involved Whistleblower, Trump Rages, Calling NYT and ‘Washington Post’ Reporting ‘Pure Fiction’

Donald Trump raged at The New York Times and Washington Post on Saturday morning following reports that another whistleblower, more directly-involved in the Ukraine phone call controversy, was considering filing a complaint.

The NYT reports: “The official has more direct information about the events than the first whistle-blower, whose complaint that Mr. Trump was using his power to get Ukraine to investigate his political rivals touched off an impeachment inquiry. The second official is among those interviewed by the intelligence community inspector general to corroborate the allegations of the original whistle-blower, one of the people said.”