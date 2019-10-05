Woman at AOC Town Hall Who Pitched ‘Eating Babies’ as Solution to Climate Crisis Was Plant from Pro-Trump Group

A woman who trolled a town hall hosted by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) in the Queens borough of Manhattan and pitched “eating babies” as the solution to the climate crisis was a plant from LaRouche PAC, a far-right group named for political activist and theorist Lyndon LaRouche, which supports Donald Trump.

Said the troll: “I’m so happy that you are really supporting a Green New Deal, but it’s not enough. Even if we were to bomb Russia, we still have too many people, too much pollution. So we have to get rid of the babies. That’s a big problem. Just stopping having babies is not enough. We need to eat the babies.”

“It was us,” tweeted the group late Thursday. “Malthusianism isn’t new, Jonathan Swift knew that. Sometimes, only satire works.”

It was us. Malthusianism isn't new, Jonathan Swift knew that. Sometimes, only satire works. https://t.co/vR8oXdx39i — Lyndon LaRouche PAC (@larouchepac) October 4, 2019

Trump reacted to the clip on Thursday night, tweeting “AOC is a Wack Job!”

AOC is a Wack Job! https://t.co/LU3hIeek0c — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2019