Queen Forces Removal of Trump’s ‘We Will Rock You’ Campaign Video

A Trump campaign video featuring the band’s song “We Will Rock You” has been taken down from Twitter following a copyright claim by the band. Trump tweeted the video on Sunday.

Buzzfeed News reports: ‘The video, featuring Trump speaking to supporters at rallies, was posted on Oct. 9, and it used the song in its entirety. At that time, a representative for the band told BuzzFeed News that the song’s use was unauthorized. The band had “already entered into a process to call for non use of Queen song copyrights by the Trump campaign. This is ongoing,” the representative said within hours of the video going up.’