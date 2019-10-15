Rudy Giuliani Admits He Was Paid $500K by Indicted Associate’s Firm as Aide Relays John Bolton Warning: ‘Giuliani’s a Hand Grenade Who’s Going to Blow Everyone Up’

Rudy Giuliani said he was paid $500,000 by the firm founded by Ukrainian-American businessman Lev Parnas, who was arrested last week on campaign finance violation charges.

Reuters reports: ‘Giuliani said Parnas’ company, Boca Raton-based Fraud Guarantee, whose website says it aims to help clients “reduce and mitigate fraud”, engaged Giuliani Partners, a management and security consulting firm, around August 2018. Giuliani said he was hired to consult on Fraud Guarantee’s technologies and provide legal advice on regulatory issues. Federal prosecutors are “examining Giuliani’s interactions” with Parnas and another Giuliani associate, Igor Fruman, who was also indicted on campaign finance charges, a law enforcement source told Reuters on Sunday.’

Meanwhile, Fiona Hill, President Trump’s former adviser on Russia and Europe, testified to House investigators on Monday that former national security adviser John Bolton told her “Giuliani’s a hand grenade who’s going to blow everybody up.”

The NYT adds: “The testimony revealed in a powerful way just how divisive Mr. Giuliani’s efforts to extract damaging information about Democrats from Ukraine on President Trump’s behalf were within the White House. Ms. Hill, the senior director for European and Russian affairs, testified that Mr. Giuliani and his allies circumvented the usual national security process to run their own foreign policy efforts, leaving the president’s official advisers aware of the rogue operation yet powerless to stop it.”