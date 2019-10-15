Hunter Biden Likens Donald Trump Jr. to Prince Humperdinck from ‘The Princess Bride’ in Wide-Ranging Interview: WATCH

Hunter Biden spoke to ABC News about his professional life and the lies about him and his father being lobbed by Donald Trump and his family as the president faces an impeachment inquiry over a phone call in which he pressured Ukraine’s leader to investigate the Bidens. Trump’s continuing claims about the Bidens have been widely debunked.

Biden, in a defense of his involvement in foreign businesses, said that though he was as qualified as anyone on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company to serve, it was likely his last name that got him in the door.

ABC News reports: ‘Hunter Biden told ABC News he does not specifically regret those business ventures, but wishes he had anticipated future attacks from his father’s political rivals. “What I regret is not taking into account that there would be a Rudy Giuliani and a president of the United States that would be listening to this — this ridiculous conspiracy idea.”‘

Hunter Biden pledged to end all of his work with foreign entities if his father wins the White House in 2020.

Biden had a lot to say, but saved some of the most pointed remarks for Trump’s sons Eric and Donald Jr., who have also been attacking him on social media and at rallies: “They’re out of a B movie. I mean, they really are. I’ve been through some sh– stuff in my life. I’ve been through some real, real stuff. This isn’t real stuff. It isn’t. It truly isn’t. That part of it, that Barnum and Bailey — you know, say anything, do anything you want, you know, I mean, like, you know, Donald Prince Humperdinck– Trump Jr. is not somebody that I really care about.”

“It’s really hard for me to say anything — snarky right now or combative because I was raised to respect that office,” Biden added. “it’s making me emotional. I don’t — I don’t know. I hope that — that the history isn’t fully written yet. I hope that– that a lot of people that — that have a chance at redemption here stand up for what is right”

Partial clip here (will post more when available):