Strapping Saxophonists Successfully Destroy Street Preacher’s Homophobic Vibe: WATCH

A homophobic street preacher was offering a public sermon about how LGBTQ people are going to burn in hell this week in New York City’s Union Square when the day was saved by Augie Bello and Julian Roel, a couple of young saxophonists at The New School for Jazz, one of whom knows how to toot while riding on a Swagtron electric scooter.

This strapping young gent (who clearly gets laid regularly) is preaching that the LGBTQ community is going to burn in hell, so street musicians @augie_bello and @roel.julian offer some foreground instrumentals. (Guest appearance by @arnold_daniel)

The intervention was captured on film by videographer Nicolas Heller. Augie Bello, the scooter-riding lad, wrote on Instagram: “Today @roel.julian and I were hanging and we stumbled upon some homophobic guy with a mic so we played over him. Shoutout to @newyorknico for capturing this moment. And big shoutout to @swagtronofficial for the Swagcycle it really made this situation a lot better. Swipe up on my story to get one!!”

Well done, men.

