Liz Cheney Calls on Conservatives to Stop Smearing Impeachment Inquiry Witness Alexander Vindman: WATCH

GOP Rep. Liz Cheney (!) said it is “shameful” to attack the patriotism of Iraq war veteran and impeachment inquiry witness Alexander Vindman after conservatives including FOX News host Laura Ingraham and Sean Duffy questioned his allegiance to the U.S. in what appears to be a coordinated smear campaign.

Said Cheney: “I want to say a word about something that’s been going on over the last several hours and last night which I think is also shameful. That is, questioning the patriotism, questioning the dedication to country of people like Mr. Vindman, Lieutenant Colonel Vindman who will be coming today, and others who have testified. I think that we need to show that we are better than that as a nation. Their patriotism, their love of country, we are talking about decorated veterans who served this nation who have put their lives on the line and it is shameful to question their patriotism, their love of this nation, and we should not be involved in that process.”