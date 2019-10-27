Trump Announces Death of ISIS Leader in U.S. Raid in Syria

Donald Trump on Sunday morning announced that U.S. forces had killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the founder and head of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). Trump called it the number one priority of his administration.

CBS News reports: ‘Mr. Trump said U.S. forces were engaged in a firefight for two hours before al-Baghdadi fled to a tunnel, along with three of his children. As U.S. operators and K-9 units pursued him, al-Baghdadi detonated a suicide vest, killing himself and the children. Mr. Trump said al-Baghdadi was “whimpering and crying and screaming all the way.” U.S. forces were able to confirm al-Baghdadi’s identity through DNA testing on the scene, noting his body was under rubble and badly mutilated, Mr. Trump said. He said “a large number” of fighters were killed in addition to al-Baghdadi.’