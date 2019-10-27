Trump’s Allies Join Him at a MAGA Rally in SNL’s Cold Open: WATCH

Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump brought some of his allies and supporters to a rally in New Mexico in Saturday Night Live‘s cold open.

Those showing up included Cecily Strong’s spelling-challenged MAGA fan, Mikey Day’s ‘Bikers for Trump’ representative, Aidy Bryant’s gun-toting conspiracy theorist, ISIS prisoner Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon’s Lindsey Graham (or a scoop of ice cream melting into a suit), Alex Moffatt’s Mark Zuckerberg, Darrell Hammond’s Bill Clinton, and Fred Armisen’s Turkish president Erdogan.