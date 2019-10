Donald Trump on Thursday was asked what he hoped the president of Ukraine would do about Joe and Hunter Biden.

REPORTER: What exactly did you hope the Ukrainian president would do about the Bidens?



TRUMP: "I would think that if they were honest about it, they'd start a major investigation … they should investigate the Bidens … China likewise should start an investigation." pic.twitter.com/gLVBjmSs3q — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 3, 2019

