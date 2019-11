The ‘Anonymous’ senior Trump administration official and author of the book A Warning, held a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Tuesday night and said that they would come out.

Wrote Anonymous: “As far as anonymity is concerned, I will not keep my identity shrouded in secrecy forever. I am not afraid to use my own name to express concern about the current occupant of the Oval Office. Donald Trump has not heard the last of me. There is more to come.”