Mia Farrow Reminds Trump Her Sons Posed with Trophy Kill After President Signs Animal Cruelty Bill

Donald Trump on Tuesday signed a law making animal cruelty a crime on Tuesday, which prompted actress Mia Farrow to send Trump a reminder that his sons posed with a trophy kill leopard.

⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ tell your sons that animal cruelty is now a crime pic.twitter.com/oDYVMY6s6d — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) November 27, 2019

The Hill reports: “The Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act defines the term as any conduct in which an animal ‘is purposely crushed, burned, drowned, suffocated, impaled, or otherwise subjected to serious bodily injury.'”

Said Trump: “We have a responsibility to honor the dignity of God’s creation. With today’s act, we take the critical step toward being more responsible and humane stewards of our planet and all who we want to cherish and take care of, and all of those who live on it.”