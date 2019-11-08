Teen’s Catholic HS Forced Her into Counseling for Being Gay, Threatened to Out Her to Parents

Bishop Amat Memorial High School / Google

Bishop Amat Memorial High School, Los Angeles’ largest Catholic high school, forced then senior Magali Rodriguez into counseling for being gay and threatened to out her to her parents if she refused.

Buzzfeed News reports: “She said she was forced into disciplinary meetings and counseling, barred from sitting next to her girlfriend at lunch, and kept under close eye by staff members. If she didn’t follow these rules — which didn’t apply to straight students in relationships — school officials threatened to out her to her parents, she said. Rodriguez, a high school senior, tried to stay positive and get through it, but after more than three years, she was at breaking point. She was crying every day before school, her grades suffered, and spending time on campus brought intense waves of anxiety. So she decided to speak up — first to her parents and now publicly.”

