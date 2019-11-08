Buttigieg Plan Promises Free College Tuition for Americans Earning Under $100K

Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg unveiled an economic plan on Friday that promises free tuition at four-year public colleges for Americans earning under $100,000.

We need an economy that delivers more. As president, I won't just measure success by looking at the size of the stock market or GDP—I'll look to you. Today, I'm announcing a plan to raise incomes, lower costs, and build a brighter future for all Americans. https://t.co/yEHC43el71 — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) November 8, 2019

The Washington Post reports: “The move is part of a package of new economic policies aimed at boosting the fortunes of middle- and working-class Americans and positioning Buttigieg as a clear alternative to more liberal candidates. While Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) have proposed making college free for everyone, Buttigieg is taking a more targeted approach of giving free tuition only to families he considers middle-class and lower. His new policy calls for reduced tuition at public universities for families earning $100,000 to $150,000 and no tuition for those below that threshold. … Buttigieg also proposes expanding Pell Grants to help low-income students pay for housing and fees and investing $50 billion in historically black colleges.”