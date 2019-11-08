Chris Evans is Not on Board with James Dean or Any Other Dead Actor Returning to the Screen Via CGI

Earlier this week, it was reported that the late James Dean would be returning to the big screen in a new film via full body CGI reconstruction. Captain America actor Chris Evans had some strong feelings about it.

Tweeted Evans: “I’m sure he’d be thrilled 🙄This is awful. Maybe we can get a computer to paint us a new Picasso. Or write a couple new John Lennon tunes. The complete lack of understanding here is shameful.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter: “Adapted by Maria Sova from Gareth Crocker’s novel, Finding Jack is based on the existence and abandonment of more than 10,000 military dogs at the end of the Vietnam War. Dean will play a character called Rogan, considered a secondary lead role.”

Said director Anton Ernst to THR: “We searched high and low for the perfect character to portray the role of Rogan, which has some extreme complex character arcs, and after months of research, we decided on James Dean. We feel very honored that his family supports us and will take every precaution to ensure that his legacy as one of the most epic film stars to date is kept firmly intact. The family views this as his fourth movie, a movie he never got to make. We do not intend to let his fans down.”