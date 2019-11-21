Cory Booker Calls Out Joe Biden’s Remarks on Marijuana: ‘I Thought You Might Have Been High When You Said It’ — WATCH

Cory Booker humorously called out Joe Biden’s recent remarks that marijuana should not be legalized at the federal level at Wednesday night’s Democratic debate.

Said Booker: “I have a lot of respect for the vice president. He has sworn me into my office as a hero. This week, I hear him literally say that I don’t think we should legalize marijuana. I thought you might have been high when you said it.”

Biden later replied: “I’ll be very brief. Number one, I think we should decriminalize marijuana, period. And I think everyone — anyone who has a record should be let out of jail, their records expunged, be completely zeroed out. But I do think it makes sense, based on data, that we should study what the long-term effects are for the use of marijuana. That’s all it is. Number one, everybody gets out, record expunged.”