Man Describing Himself as ‘American Government VIP’ Arrested After Racist, Homophobic Rant in Thailand: WATCH

Daniel Franckowiak, a 46-year-old from Bismark, North Dakota, was arrested in Chiang Mai, Thailand after unleashing a horrific racist and homophobic rant at locals that was captured on video.

Franckowiak lashed out in a video posted to social media shot shortly before two police officers moved in to arrest him.

Said Franckowiak in the clip: “I’m a real motherf**ker. I kill people, I rape children, I kill faggots. I’m real. I’ll f**king kill and rape you too.”

According to the caption posted on YouTube: “Franckowiak, 46, began yelling at a young shop assistant then allegedly smashed the building’s glass window last Tuesday (November 5) night in Chiang Mai, northern Thailand. Locals surrounded the backpacker, from Bismarck, North Dakota, as he spat at them and threatened to ”kill and rape” the terrified young woman recording him. In the video, he’s heard branding her a ‘ch•nk b**ch’ … The terrified student, whose shop Franckowiak allegedly attacked, said he refused to apologize or pay for the damages.”

An officer said, “Before this incident, there was a complaint that Franckowiak had attacked a Ronald McDonald mannequin at a McDonald’s restaurant in the city. He looked disturbed and unstable when we arrested him at the scene. He was remanded in custody and charged with the offense of causing damage to property. The video footage from the scene is now being held as evidence and in the process of being investigated by the police team.”

The Thai Examiner reports: “Following the man’s arrest by police, he was charged with criminal damage but released pending a court appearance said to be in early December. However, [a local shop owner] has reported that he has been back to her restaurant to again hurl insults at her and her customers including barbed comments about Thailand and the Thai police. Days after, the American posted on Facebook where he goes under the name of Daniel Park living in the San Sai area of Chiang Mai, that he is a ‘runaway scientist’ working for the American government. Describing himself as an American government VIP, he talks about developing his inner ‘evil genius’ and in reply to one Facebook member points out that he was arrested 3 times in 9 weeks but has been released on each occasion. He also repeatedly referenced coded numbers and the Da Vinci code which was emblazoned on his shirt during his most recent disturbance captured on video.”