Bar Receives Ridiculous Postcard Accusing it of Turning the Street Gay

The Admiral Duncan gay pub in London’s Soho neighborhood shared a ridiculous letter from a hater accusing the bar of turning the street “gay”. The hater has been thinking about this since 1961, now apparently lives in the Philippines, and believes that a sex device intended to prevent intercourse and or masturbation will keep him safe.

“Before you lot turned it into a gay street” pic.twitter.com/LqQrFrftP3 — Admiral Duncan, Soho (@admiral_duncan) November 11, 2019

Wrote the author: “I salute you all for surviving a bomb blast but Old Compton Street was much better before you lot turned it into a gay street. In 1961 when I was picking up my cup final ticket, it was full of wops, yids, and paddies, the salt beef of the Earth. All the Italians were either Juventus or Milan fans and Soho was great. (Now you have to wear a chastity belt to feel safe).”

Three people were killed and 81 injured after a bomb exploded in the Admiral Duncan on April 30, 1999, at the start of a holiday weekend.