Laughter Erupts as Peter Welch Drops Mic on Trump Ally Jim Jordan in Impeachment Hearing: WATCH

Rep. Jim Jordan appeared self-satisfied after delivering a lengthy rant complaining about the fact that the Ukraine whistleblower, who is protected under federal law, wouldn’t be testifying at the impeachment hearings, but his ass was handed to him by Rep. Peter Welch (D-VT).

Whined Jordan: “There’s one witness, one witness that they won’t bring in front of us, they won’t bring in front of the American people, and that’s the guy who started it all, the whistleblower.”

Replied Welch, prompting cackling from the audience: “I say to my colleague, I would be glad to have the person who started it all come in and testify. President Trump is welcome to take a seat right there.”