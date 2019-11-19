Civil Rights Activist David Mixner to Take Stage for Final One-Man Show: ‘You Make Me Sick’

David Mixner

Veteran civil rights and anti-war activist of six decades, author, storyteller, and Towleroad contributor David Mixner is set to take the stage on December 9 at New York City’s Florence Guild Hall for his final one-man show, You Make Me Sick, after which he plans to retire from public life, write, and travel.

Mixner’s previous shows, From the Front Porch, Oh Hell No!, 1969, and Who Fell Into the Outhouse, played to sold-out audiences in New York, L.A., Chicago, Atlanta, and Milan. Like those shows, You Make Me Sick will benefit The Ali Forney Center, the nation’s largest LGBTQ homeless youth shelter and services organizations and based in New York City.

Like his other shows, You Make Me Sick will combine, music, comedy, commentary, and storytelling, this time covering the American health care system and the final stages of his career in activism. Performing with Mixner on stage will be Fred Ebb Award winner Will Reynolds, Stephen Barry, Megan Ostrahaus and Iris Beaumier. In honor of his decades of public service , songwriter John Bucchino has written two original songs that will be premiered in the show.

Said Mixner: “This will be an emotional and difficult evening for me that will cap a life well-lived in service of others. I am so honored that my friends from entertainment and politics are flying in from around the world to show their support on December 9th.”

Executive Producers are Ken Mehlman and Joy Tomchin. Producers for the show are Bill Baroni and Rob Smith.

Director Chris Bolan will head the production team that includes Musical Director Gary Adler, Stage Manager Tim Love, Lighting Designer Drew Florida, Set Designer Brittany Vasta and Sound Designer Mark Van Hare.

The Florence Gould Hall is located at 55 East 59th Street. Towleroad is proud to be a media sponsor for this event.