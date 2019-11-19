Trump Impeachment Hearings Day 3: Jennifer Williams, Alexander Vindman, Kurt Volker, Tim Morrison — LIVE VIDEO

Day three of the Trump impeachment inquiry hearings are set to take place before the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday morning starting at 9 am ET. The morning session will hear from Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a U.S. Army officer who works on the National Security Council. In the afternoon, at 2:30 pm ET, Kurt Volker, the former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine, and Tim Morrison, the former senior director of European affairs at the National Security Council, are scheduled to testify.

Three of the witnesses were on the call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, NBC News reports: “Two of the three, National Security Council staffer Lt. Col. Alex Vindman and Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, thought the call was troubling. The third, former NSC staffer Tim Morrison, said at his closed-door deposition that he didn’t think there was anything illegal about the call, but recommended it be secured for fear it would leak.”

NBC News adds: “Volker, a longtime diplomat who resigned his post as envoy to Ukraine after being named in a whistleblower report, has testified that he thought Trump was being fed “a negative narrative” on Ukraine by his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. He also said he did not believe there was a connection between the aid and the president’s desire for “investigations” — but he did acknowledge a link between investigations and a White House visit for Zelenskiy.”