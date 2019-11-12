Deval Patrick, Sonic the Hedgehog, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Southwest, Stephen Miller, Freddie Highmore, Impeachment Dumpster Fire: HOT LINKS

2020. Former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick mulls entering race: “Mr. Patrick, a respected two-term governor and one of the highest-profile black leaders in the party, has told some of the Democratic officials that he doesn’t think any of the candidates have established political momentum and that he thinks there is an opening for somebody who can unite both liberal and moderate voters, according to Democrats who have spoken to him.”

THE QUEEN IS NEVER LATE. Madonna responds to lawsuit over her late show start times.

GOLDEN GLOBES. Guess who’s back to host, ensuring a very interesting telecast? “Once again, they’ve made me an offer I can’t refuse. But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening.”

IMPEACHMENT. Investigators release testimony of Laura Cooper, Catherine Croft and Christopher Anderson. “Laura Cooper, a deputy assistant secretary of Defense for Russia and Ukraine, told investigators Trump’s abrupt hold on the critical security assistance sent all corners of the administration into a frenzy to get it released — and to understand what motivated Trump’s decision.”

IMPEACHMENT HEARINGS. The GOP strategy. ‘House Republicans plan to argue that “the President’s state of mind” was exculpatory.’

STEPHEN MILLER. White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller’s white nationalist affinities revealed in leaked emails. “The emails, which Miller sent to the conservative website Breitbart News in 2015 and 2016, showcase the extremist, anti-immigrant ideology that undergirds the policies he has helped create as an architect of Donald Trump’s presidency.”

CNN. Trump met at least 10 times with Rudy Giuliani’s Ukraine henchmen he recently claimed he didn’t know. “There was an intimate dinner at the White House or at a Trump hotel. There was VIP access to Trump rallies. There was inauguration galas in which they’re feet from the president at these exclusive events, just days before the inauguration.”

JOHN BOLTON. What he said “off the record” about Trump’s foreign policy crimes: “Former national security adviser John Bolton derided President Donald Trump’s daughter and son-in-law during a private speech last week and suggested his former boss’ approach to U.S. policy on Turkey is motivated by personal or financial interests, several people who were present for the remarks told NBC News.”

MINA CHANG. Senior Trump administration presented completely fraudulent resume: “An NBC News investigation found that Mina Chang, the deputy assistant secretary in the State Department’s Bureau of Conflict and Stability Operations, has inflated her educational achievements — like claiming, falsely, to be a Harvard grad — and exaggerated the scope of her nonprofit’s work.”

JIMMY CARTER. Former president hospitalized for brain procedure: “Former President Jimmy Carter was admitted into Emory University Hospital on Monday for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, stemming from his recent falls, the Carter Center said.”

Statement on President Carter’s Health pic.twitter.com/Yn8iIYVWZc — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) November 12, 2019

UNSAFE TO FLY? FAA threatens to ground Southwest if it can’t meet safety standards. “The issue involves 88 planes that Southwest has bought from more than a dozen foreign airlines since 2013. According to the Senate Commerce Committee, Southwest hired contractors to review maintenance records and then used authority delegated to it by the FAA to grant certificates that let it carry passengers on the planes.”

GALLUP. 34 million U.S. adults know somebody in the last five years who died because they couldn’t afford proper health care.

KENTUCKY. Thousands of Twitter bots spread misinformation about rigged election on night of vote: ‘Gideon Blocq, the founder and CEO of VineSight, told The Courier Journal his company witnessed thousands of accounts with “bot-like” automated behavior spreading misinformation about the race, including a screenshot of a tweet by one account claiming to have destroyed ballots with votes for incumbent Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.’

RHODE ISLAND. Governor signs bill to help gay veterans get benefits…

A ONE DIRECTION REUNION. What Simon says…

CASTING. Freddie Highmore joins cast of Leonardo: “The Good Doctor star Freddie Highmore will executive produce and join the cast of Frank Spotnitz and Steve Thompson’s Leonardo, a drama series that takes a fresh look at the life and legacy of the iconic artist Leonardo da Vinci, positing that he was a gay outsider who used his work as a way of hiding his true self.”

MONOLOGUE OF THE DAY. Brian Jordan Alvarez welcomes you to his home.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. The new and improved Sonic the Hedgehog.

TV TRAILER OF THE DAY. Homeland‘s final season.

TORSO TUESDAY. Mehcad Brooks.