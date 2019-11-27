Mormons and LGBTQ Advocates Reach Deal to Ban Gay ‘Conversion Therapy’ in Utah

LGBTQ advocates and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have reached a deal to ban harmful gay conversion therapy for minors in the state of Utah. The deal was announced by Governor Gary Herbert on Twitter.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports: “The proposed professional licensing rule for therapists and psychologists is patterned after an earlier bill that was backed by Equality Utah and went unopposed by the LDS Church — although it stalled in the state Legislature in March. … Troy Williams, executive director of Equality Utah, said he looks forward to Utah becoming the 19th state in the nation to approve a “conversion therapy” ban. … The proposed rule is expected to be published Dec. 15 and could go into effect as early as Jan. 22, according to a news release.”
Williams praised the decision in a statement from Equality Utah: