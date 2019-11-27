Mormons and LGBTQ Advocates Reach Deal to Ban Gay ‘Conversion Therapy’ in Utah

Ogden Utah Mormon Temple / Photo by Michael Hart on Unsplash

LGBTQ advocates and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have reached a deal to ban harmful gay conversion therapy for minors in the state of Utah. The deal was announced by Governor Gary Herbert on Twitter.

Breaking news out of my office tonight as we have reached an agreement with multiple stakeholders on a rule that will ban conversion therapy on minors in the state of Utah. #utpol pic.twitter.com/hMkGUQmMrD — Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) November 27, 2019

The Salt Lake Tribune reports: “The proposed professional licensing rule for therapists and psychologists is patterned after an earlier bill that was backed by Equality Utah and went unopposed by the LDS Church — although it stalled in the state Legislature in March. … Troy Williams, executive director of Equality Utah, said he looks forward to Utah becoming the 19th state in the nation to approve a “conversion therapy” ban. … The proposed rule is expected to be published Dec. 15 and could go into effect as early as Jan. 22, according to a news release.”

Williams praised the decision in a statement from Equality Utah: