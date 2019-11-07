Towleroad Gay News

Senator John Kennedy Rips Nancy Pelosi as Trump Smirks: ‘I Don’t Mean Any Disrespect, But It Must Suck to Be That Dumb’ — WATCH

by Leave a Comment

John Kennedy Nancy Pelosi

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) joined Donald Trump at a rally in Monroe, Louisiana on Wednesday night and showed he’s still willing to celebrate the president’s gutter talk, slamming the House Speaker as Trump smirked on.

Said Kennedy: “Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying to impeach him. I don’t mean any disrespect, but it must suck to be that dumb.”

Kennedy began trending on Twitter after the remarks, and not in a good way.

