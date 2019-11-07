Senator John Kennedy Rips Nancy Pelosi as Trump Smirks: ‘I Don’t Mean Any Disrespect, But It Must Suck to Be That Dumb’ — WATCH

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) joined Donald Trump at a rally in Monroe, Louisiana on Wednesday night and showed he’s still willing to celebrate the president’s gutter talk, slamming the House Speaker as Trump smirked on.

Said Kennedy: “Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying to impeach him. I don’t mean any disrespect, but it must suck to be that dumb.”

Senator John Kennedy on Nancy Pelosi: I don’t mean any disrespect but it must suck to be that dumb pic.twitter.com/Z9A9hTjrnC November 7, 2019

Kennedy began trending on Twitter after the remarks, and not in a good way.

President John Kennedy was a hero, Senator John Kennedy is a steaming pile of 💩. pic.twitter.com/ms54VUO3Fw November 7, 2019

Senator John Kennedy, you are no John Kennedy. — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) November 7, 2019

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy said of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “it must suck to be that dumb”. Needless to say that John Kennedy is an idiot and he does not represent me or many citizens in the state of Louisiana. #hedoesntspeakforme #hedoesntrepresentme #heneedstogotoo — Dr. James R. Riley (@RevJamesRiley) November 7, 2019