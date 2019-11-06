Regan Gascoigne, Dancer Son of British Football Legend Paul Gascoigne Comes Out as Bisexual

Regan Gascoigne, the dancer son of British football legend, came out as bisexual in an interview with the UK’s Mirror.

Said Gascoigne: “I’m bisexual; I date men and women. I’m open about that. I haven’t had a lot of relationships, though. I’ve only dated three people. I haven’t told my dad, but I don’t think he will mind….he is proud of me whatever I do and whatever decisions I make.”

Gascoigne appeared on the BBC1 show The Greatest Dancer and “sang with Demi Lovato and Urban Voices Collective at the Europe Music Awards and on ITV’s The Real Full Monty: Ladies’ Night” according to The Mirror.