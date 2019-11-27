‘The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show,’ SNL, ‘Kinky Boots’ and More TV This Week

Stuck home with the fam and looking for something to pass the time while you hide in the spare bedroom? Check out our weekly guide to TV to save yourself some channel surfing.

If there’s one thing everyone can agree on this holiday season, it’s Adele. But if there are two things, the second would be this unforgettable SNL sketch from a few years back. Relive all your favorite Thanksgiving bits with A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special, Wednesday at 9 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

Before the TV gets hijacked with football, tune in for the pageantry (and previews of soon-to-be-canceled NBC sitcoms) at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, beginning at 9 a.m. Eastern on NBC. Last year, the parade made headlines for a same-sex kiss between two actors from The Prom.

Get in the holiday spirit with The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show dropping Friday on Amazon. The seasonal spectacular will feature appearances from Camila Cabello, Troye Sivan, Dan Levy and more.

Award-winning musical Kinky Boots comes to a living room near you 9 p.m. Eastern Friday on PBS.

Let’s face it: After a holiday binge, the only thing getting stuffed this weekend is the turkey. Put down Grindr for a night, and curl up with the pulpy new Lifetime Movie Network thriller The Twisted Nanny this Saturday at 8 p.m. (And go make yourself another turkey sandwich. Crossfit will still be there Monday.)

What are you watching on TV this week?