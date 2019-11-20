Towleroad Gay News

Kenneth Starr Wonders on FOX News if Senators Will ‘Make Trip to White House’ and Call on Trump to Resign ‘in Light of What We’ve Heard Today’ — WATCH

FOX News commentator Kenneth Starr suggested that “in light of what we’ve heard today” from Ambassador Gordon Sondland if senators are going to pressure Donald Trump to resign.

Said Starr: “The real issue is, the senators are watching. Are senators going to now say in light of what we hear today, it’s going to be a long day even with the ambassador alone, in light of what we have heard, ‘We need to make a trip down to the White House?’ That historic example set during the Nixon presidency. From what I’ve been able to glean I don’t think that’s going to happen. But obviously what happens today could—has the potential to be a game-changer.”

Starr added: “There will be articles of impeachment, I think we’ve known that … It’s over … This is his position, we now know that the president, in fact, committed the crime of bribery … Articles of impeachment are being drawn up if they haven’t already been drawn up.”

