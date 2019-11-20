Loathsome Rep. Jim Jordan is Being Challenged for His Seat in Congress by an ex-GOP Farmer

Chris Gibbs, an Ohio farmer and former Trump voter who left the Republican party, is exploring a congressional bid to challenge Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH).

The Toledo Blade reports: “Chris Gibbs, a 61-year-old grain and cattle farmer in Shelby County, is launching an exploratory committee to weigh a campaign to unseat Rep. Jim Jordan (R., Urbana), his campaign plans to announce Wednesday. … Since voting for Mr. Trump in 2016, Mr. Gibbs has stepped down as chairman of the local GOP and says he isn’t sure if he sees himself now in either party.”

In other Jim Jordan news, Andrew Bakaj, the attorney for the Ukraine whistleblower, blasted Jordan on Twitter yesterday, accusing him of lying.

Tweeted Bakaj: “”Congressman @Jim_Jordan – I AM TIRED OF YOU LYING IN A HOUSE COMMITTEE ROOM IN FRONT OF THE AMERICAN PEOPLE. My client hired ME – no one else in leading up to filing the disclosure with the ICIG. I have made that clear TIME AND TIME AGAIN – and you ignore the FACTS!” Another attorney for the whistleblower backed him up.

